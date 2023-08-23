The filming will take place in Pakistan, Italy, and the UK. The streaming date is yet to be announced.

In one of the first announcements from Netflix, the streaming giant is diving into the Pakistani entertainment industry and has roped 14 popular actors for their first original based on Farhat Ishtiaq’s 2013 bestselling novel, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. Reuniting Pakistan’s popular on-screen pair Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, who were last seen in Pakistan’s highest-grossing film of all time The Legend of Maula Jatt, the duo will be joined by their last movie’s co-star Hamza Ali Abbasi.

Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Ahad Raza Mir and 9 more actors roped for Netflix’s first original from Pakistan, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo

Joining the massive cast are Fawad Khan’s Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Barzakh co-star Sanam Saeed, Resident Evil and World of Fire’s Ahad Raza Mir, Yunhi co-stars Bilal Ashraf and Maya Ali, popular drama actors Hania Aamir, Iqra Aziz, Khushaal Khan, Samina Ahmed, Omair Rana, and Nadia Jamil.

As per a report in Variety, “It revolves around Sikandar, a Harvard law student who experiences a life-changing incident that makes him keep others at bay, and Liza, a talented artist who is bursting with life but has had a troubled past. They meet in Italy.”

Produced by Dubai-based Momina Duraid Films, FZ – LLC is producing the series with Momina Duraid. She is also serving as the showrunner. As per the report, the commission for the Pakistani original is by the Netflix Middle East and North Africa team. The filming will take place in Pakistan, Italy, and the UK. The streaming date is yet to be announced.

