In an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama, Taran Adarsh spoke about Adipurush and Nitesh Tiwari’s rumoured project of Ramayana.

After the Adipurush fiasco, speculations about director Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project based on the epic Ramayana have been buzzing around the internet. While official announcements are yet to be made, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently revealed some essential insights about the upcoming film.

EXCLUSIVE: “Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana will be a 3-part epic,” says Taran Adarsh; gives crucial details, watch

In a candid chat with Bollywood Hungama, Taran Adarsh shared his thoughts on whether a film based on Ramayana should be made in the future, considering the backlash Adipurush received. He replied, "I really don't want to get into detail because I've spoken to Nitesh. Let the media write whatever they want. Off the record, I can discuss a lot of things, but I don't want to disclose this right now."

However, Taran Adarsh did give a glimpse into what audiences can expect from Nitesh Tiwari's project. He revealed, "Itna jarur kahunga ki ye film Adipurush ki tarah ek part mai nahi aaegi. Yeh film 3 parts mai aaegi. Ramayan ki shurvat se leke end tak bataenge. Let it come out officially." Adarsh also clarified that the cast for the film is yet to be finalized

The film critic expressed his confidence in Nitesh Tiwari's storytelling abilities and praised the director's vision for exploring the entirety of the epic saga.

Taran Adarsh emphasized the importance of filmmakers approaching mythological subjects with integrity and honesty. He stated that while films based on such rich cultural narratives should be made, they should not "fool" the audience, highlighting the responsibility of filmmakers to stay true to the source material.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Taran Adarsh applauds The Kerala Story for defying expectations at the box office; says, “These numbers are crucial for the industry's health”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.