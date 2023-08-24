Prime Video today announced the exclusive streaming premiere of the blockbuster, Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead. Appreciated for an unusual plotline, an exciting ensemble cast, a thought-provoking narrative, the romantic drama is touted as a breeze of fresh air of entertainment and went on to become a box-office hit. Now, the film, which was earlier available for rental on the platform, has now released on the streaming platform where members can watch it for free.

Speaking of the film, it follows Satyaprem (Kartik Aaryan) in his quest for love, eventually falling in love with Katha (Kiara Advani). Their journey from laughter, friendship, and finally marriage hits a rocky terrain when Satyaprem confronts a major ‘truth’, which tests their bond. Promising the perfect dose of romance, drama and comedy, the film has also led to much eagerness and anticipation for its global streaming premiere.

Manish Menghani, director of Content Licensing at Prime Video, India, said, "Prime Video is determined to bring exciting, engaging and compelling content across genres and languages to its valued customers across the globe. As part of our exclusive partnership with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, we are thrilled to take Satyaprem Ki Katha to households not just in India but across the world. Embodying our promise of unparalleled entertainment, the film offers a captivating narrative that's enhanced by strong performances. We are certain, families will more than enjoy this endearing tale from the comforts of their homes."

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala said, "Satyaprem Ki Katha is indeed a special film with a thought-provoking message. I am truly humbled with the film's overwhelming success across theaters, and it is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team. We are now delighted to take this film with a beautiful message to audiences across the globe, thanks to the reach of Prime Video."

"With Satyaprem Ki Katha, we knew that we wanted to bring out an imperative subject, blended with a dose of entertainment," said director Sameer Vidwans. "I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Kartik and Kiara who embraced Sattu and Katha as their own and for the powerhouses Sajid Sir, Shareen and Kishor Sir for entrusting our poignant story. I am glad that the audience gave a thumbs-up to the film and am equally excited for the film's streaming premiere in India and 240 countries worldwide."

"Satyaprem is one of my most loved characters till date and is very close to my heart. The journey of bringing Sattu to life on screen has been an incredible and enriching experience. It was a one-of-a-kind role - who is simple, honest, and madly in love," said the actor, Kartik Aaryan. "I thoroughly enjoyed playing this emotionally charged character and I am eternally thankful to the incredible team behind the film. It is also so humbling that audiences in theatres have connected with the film and loved Sattu so much that they created a hashtag #BeLikeSattu. I now look forward to audiences from different corners of the world to watch the film," he added.

