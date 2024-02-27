comscore
Ankit Gupta to play male lead in new Star Plus show: Report

Ankit Gupta to play male lead in new Star Plus show: Report

If reports are to be believed, the makers are currently in search of a female lead, and Marathi actress Rutuja Bagwe is expected to be in talks for the same.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Ankit Gupta, best known for his role as Fateh in Udaariyaan, was seen in reality show Bigg Boss 16 and later in the show Junooniyatt. Now that all of these have ended, we hear that the popular television star has jumped into another project. As per ongoing sources, Ankit has been in the center of multiple reports, where the actor is expected to be a part of a reality show and it seems that he has also been approached to be a part of an upcoming serial too.

In an earlier report, it was being said that the actor, who won hearts last year with his stint in Bigg Boss 16 has been approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi. Along with him, even his Udaariyan co-star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary too is said to be in talks for the stunt-based reality show. While neither of them have given a confirmation, recent reports suggest that Ankit is also considering a new fiction show as his next project.

According to IWMBuzz, Ankit Gupta has been approached for a television fiction show on Star Plus. Although there has been no confirmation from the actor or the channel, reports have it that this will be a romantic drama and that they are currently in the process of finalizing the female lead. These reports also suggested that the makers are in talks with Marathi actress Rutuja Bagwe for the same.

On the other hand, Ankit has been maintaining silence about his upcoming projects. In fact, a photo of him and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary shooting for a project together has also found its way on social media, which has sparked speculations about them reuniting for a music video. But the actor has not divulged any details about this untitled venture or any of his forthcoming shows.

Also Read: Udaariyaan producer Sargun Mehta pens heartfelt messages to pre-leap cast including Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Ankit Gupta, Hitesh Bharadwaj, and Twinkle Arora

