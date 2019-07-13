Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 13.07.2019 | 1:02 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Jabariya Jodi Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Exclusive! Tabu signed with Kangana Ranaut for Dhaakad

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kangana Ranaut has been in the news currently and for yet another controversial reason. While her upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya is making headlines, she has already announced her next film Dhaakad a few days ago.

Now, inside sources report that it is not going to be just Kangana in the movie as the makers have roped in none other than Tabu to work alongside Judgementall Hai Kya actress. Now, it sure would be a treat to the fans to see both Kangana and Tabu in the same frame.

The sources ascertain that it is not going to be just another appearance but a rather pivotal role alongside Kangana.

Tabu and Kangana both are powerhouses of talent on screen and have a very strong presence off screen. Hence, this Jodi would definitely be very interesting.

Also Read: Entertainment Journalists Guild of India decides to BOYCOTT Kangana Ranaut, demands Ekta Kapoor to condemn the incident

More Pages: Dhaakad Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Rajkummar Rao can't stop praising his…

Judgementall Hai Kya controversy: Ekta…

Taapsee Pannu takes a jibe at Kangana Ranaut…

Rangoli Chandel shares letter from advocate…

Judgementall Hai Kya row: Ekta Kapoor shares…

Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji caught in a dilemma…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification