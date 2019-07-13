John Abraham announces his next, Attack

John Abraham is known for his gritty action films. His upcoming release Batla House too belongs to that genre. Now, he has announced a new film, Attack, which is an out-an-out action movie based on a fictional plot revolving around hostage crises which a nation faces.

John Abraham’s love for the action genre is no secret. The Superstar will now produce and play the lead in an all out action thriller – Attack, a race against time story of rescue by an Attack team led by a lone ranger played by John. The film is a fictional story inspired by true events, set against a hostage crisis that brought a Nation to its knees.

Written & Directed by debutant Lakshya Raj Anand, Attack will be produced by Dheeraj Wadhawan & Ajay Kapoor’s Kyta Productions & John’s JA Entertainment. The two production houses have earlier collaborated on their super hit film,Parmanu– The Story of Pokhran and RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter). The film will go on floors in December 2019.

Speaking about the film, John Abraham said, “At JA Entertainment, we believe in ‘content first’. It is our endeavour to push the envelope and produce films that entertain and have something significant to show to the increasingly discerning audience. Attack is a taut, interesting thriller with a strong storyline and a genre that I love! I am happy that Dheeraj & Ajay are on board this very interesting project.”

Producer Ajay Kapoor of Kyta Productions said, “ Kyta Productions endeavours to drive good cinema by partnering with like minded partners. Attack is an intelligent, engaging story, which needs to be told for audiences of the younger generation. Working with John Abraham and his production banner has been a pleasure as we think alike on films. We look forward to this exciting collaboration. ”

Kyta Productions, led by Dheeraj Wadhawan and Ajay Kapoor have been the moving force behind strong content projects that have met both critical acclaim and box office success like- Pari, Parmanu, Pataahka, Baazaar and RAW.

Over the years, apart from acting, John’s focus has also been to create and deliver good and entertaining films under his banner JA Entertainment. As a producer, he has displayed courage and passion for content led stories over time. Right from producing the genre defining Vicky Donor, to the slick action films like Force 2 and Rocky Handsome, to the political thriller and Madras Café the recent Parmanu, John has backed films that resonate with the growing spectrum of Indian audience.

The movie is set to go on floors in December and the makers are aiming for a 2020 release.

Meanwhile, Batla House trailer is generating a lot of positive response amongst the masses.

More Pages: Attack Box Office Collection