SCOOP: Did you know? Badshah was offered Lust Stories as well as Good News

Badshah who will be seen next in Khandani Shafakhana was earlier offered two very important roles by Dharma Productions! He was first asked to be a part of Lust Stories and was given Vicky Kaushal’s role opposite Kiara Advani but he refused since he thought he was not be correct for the role.

Next up, he also was offered a part in Good News which he declined again. Interestingly, when Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh graced the last season of Koffee With Karan together, Badshah admitted that he really liked the role written for Diljit in Good News. Inside sources claim the reason why the singer refused the role was because he thought he did not fit the part.

But Badshah’s loss was Diljit and Vicky’s gain!

Currently, Badshah is busy working on Khandani Shafakhana and he is seen promoting the film. Recently, he spoke about how it is necessary to break barriers and actually talk about sex because it is not a bad word or something which is to be discussed covertly.

