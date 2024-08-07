Zayed Khan BLAMES multi-starrers for career downfall: “I went into that too soon. I should have built my brand before going for big-ticket films”

Zayed Khan, once a promising star in Bollywood, has candidly opened up about the factors that contributed to the decline of his career. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that his focus on multi-starrer films had a significant impact on his journey.

For the unversed, the son of veteran actor Sanjay Khan, Zayed entered the industry with much fanfare. While his debut film, Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne, was a modest success, it was his role in Farah Khan's Main Hoon Na that catapulted him to stardom. However, subsequent films, including several multi-starrer projects, failed to replicate the initial success.

Zayed Khan ADMITS Taking Early Success for Granted

In a conversation with Zoom, Zayed admitted to taking his early success for granted and not prioritising solo lead roles. He asserted, “I took my stardom for granted and didn’t listen to a lot of people who advised me to do single-hero films. Once you are absorbed by a market, you have to show them that you are able to hold a film on your shoulders. It’s a big responsibility. I wanted to work in big films. I wasn’t bred to do artistic films. I was so much into the action genre that big-ticket action films always got the better of me.”

Zayed Khan REGRETS Doing Multi-Starrer Films

Explaining his take further, Zayed said, “When many actors come together, budgets are justified to make them. Probably I went into that too soon. I should have built my brand before going for big-ticket films. I guess I regret that. Some of them didn’t just hit the golden goose. I mean, who won’t sign a film like Blue.”

Zayed Khan on Father Sanjay Khan’s Disapproval

The actor also shared insights into his strained relationship with his father over his career choices. He recalled, “He was very miffed with me. We used to have a lot of arguments about that. He had his reservations.”

Zayed also revealed that he stayed away from films and took a back seat because he was being offered “second fiddle” roles, which he didn’t want to take up. “Offers started coming in where they wanted to make me a second fiddle or a supervillain, and I wasn’t ready to do those kinds of roles,” he shared.

