Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.07.2020 | 4:44 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

EXCLUSIVE: Rithvik Dhanjani to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi special edition 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It was recently reported that the makers of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi are planning a special edition that will be aired after the finale of the ongoing 10th season. 

EXCLUSIVE: Rithvik Dhanjani to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi special edition 

While earlier there were speculations about the participants, we have confirmed that actor Rithvik Dhanjani will be a part of the special edition. Rithvik had also featured in the eight season of the show and his camaraderie with Karan Wahi and Ravi Dubey was much appreciated. The show will go on floors late in July after they finish shooting for the final episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 on July 20. 

Meanwhile, Rashmai Desai, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have reportedly been confirmed to participate in the special edition. According to reports, the makers are also in talks with Nia Sharma and Amruta Khanvilkar. 

ALSO READ: Rithvik Dhanjani urges people to let Sushant Singh Rajput’s family grieve in peace, calls out those showing fake concern

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

CONFIRMED: Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan to…

Ajay Devgn announces film on the recent…

Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 lands…

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, MNS asks…

Shekhar Suman says the constant talk about…

Neha Sharma to play the lead in Zee5's…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification