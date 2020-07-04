Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.07.2020 | 5:05 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Akshay Kumar’s trip to Nashik amid lockdown to be probed 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently took a trip to Nashik from Mumbai in a chopper. This has led him in trouble as the actor’s travel during lockdown has raised questions about acquiring permission to commute. Reportedly, the food and civil supplies minister and guardian minister of the district Chhagan Bhujbal has ordered a probe into the permission for the actor’s air travel and stay at a resort during ongoing lockdown. 

Akshay Kumar’s trip to Nashik amid lockdown to be probed 

After Akshay Kumar's visit, Bhujbal spoke to the media and said, "I have asked the district collector to probe into the permissions given for his chopper, stay at Trimbakeshwar and why Nashik city police provided his escort when his tour was in rural part of the district.”

Akshay Kumar

Four days ago, Akshay Kumar visited Trimbakeshwar and shared a picture from his visit on social media. Reportedly, he also met several senior police officers during his stay in Nashik. As per reports, Akshay Kumar had visited Nashik as he is planning to set up a Martial Art and Meditation Centre in the vicinity. 

ALSO READ: Vaani Kapoor signed opposite Akshay Kumar for Bellbottom 

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

CONFIRMED: Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan to…

Ajay Devgn announces film on the recent…

Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 lands…

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, MNS asks…

Shekhar Suman says the constant talk about…

Neha Sharma to play the lead in Zee5's…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification