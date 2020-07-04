Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.07.2020 | 11:03 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

CONFIRMED: Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan to release worldwide in theatres on August 13, 2021

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan, a film which celebrates the biggest sport in the world -Football, has got a new release date. A story of change and self-belief, Maidaan will release the next Independence Day week, August 13, 2021.

CONFIRMED: Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan to release worldwide in theatres on August 13, 2021!

Inspired from an incredible true story, it will showcase the journey of one of the finest coaches that emerged from India, the one who put India on the global map. Maidaan is based on real events between 1952 and 1962, also known as the “golden era of Indian football”.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of Badhai Ho fame, Maidaan also stars National award-winning actress Priyamani, Gajraj Rao who created magic with Badhai Ho and the well known Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh. Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta, screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively. The film will also release in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages.

More Pages: Maidaan Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ajay Devgn announces film on the recent…

Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 lands…

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, MNS asks…

Shekhar Suman says the constant talk about…

Neha Sharma to play the lead in Zee5's…

Manoj Bajpayee contemplated suicide after…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification