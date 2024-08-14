Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency is one of the most anticipated films of 2024. The historical drama, which was initially slated for release last year, had its release date postponed to 2024. As the film's release approaches, the makers have unveiled the trailer of Emergency, sparking widespread discussion, particularly due to Ranaut’s powerful portrayal of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Emergency trailer out: Kangana Ranaut starrer explores different nuances of turbulent era, watch

Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi

The trailer for Emergency has quickly become the center of attention, showcasing Kangana Ranaut in the role of Indira Gandhi, one of India’s most iconic and controversial leaders. Ranaut, who is known for her intense performances, steps into the shoes of the former Prime Minister, capturing the complexity and determination of Gandhi during one of the most turbulent periods in Indian history.

The trailer hints at a nuanced portrayal, delving into the personal and political challenges faced by Gandhi during the Emergency, a 21-month period from 1975 to 1977, when civil liberties were suspended, and a state of emergency was declared across India.

Emergency promises to take audiences through the political and social upheaval of the Emergency period, a chapter in Indian history that remains highly debated to this day. The film is set to explore the ramifications of the Emergency, shedding light on the decisions that led to its imposition and the impact it had on the nation. Through Ranaut’s portrayal of Indira Gandhi, the movie aims to provide an in-depth look at the leader’s mindset and the consequences of her actions during this controversial period.

Apart from Kangana Ranaut, Emergency boasts a stellar cast that includes Anupam Kher, the late Satish Kaushik, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and Milind Soman.

