The long-awaited film Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn, is finally releasing on Eid, that is, in 1 ½ months. Usually, the makers would show the film a week or at best, two weeks before the release. But Maidaan’s producer Boney Kapoor went one step ahead. In a rare instance, a screening of Maidaan was held on Wednesday, February 28, that is, nearly 7 weeks before release. Rajesh Vasani of Paras Publicity wrote a lengthy post on Facebook about the screening and praised it extensively.

EXCLUSIVE: In a RARE instance, Boney Kapoor screens Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan for trade and industry members 7 weeks before release: “I doubt anyone will blink their eyes in the climax. The last 20-25 minutes are zabardast”

Bollywood Hungama exclusively spoke to Rajesh Vasani about Maidaan’s screening. He said, “The screening was held at Lightbox Preview Theatre in Mumbai. It has a capacity of 64 people, and it was packed.”

When asked who attended the screening besides him and his son Jai Vasani, Rajesh Vasani, he said, “Producer N R Pachisia, distributor Tutu Sharma, Rakesh Ramesh Sippy of Raksha Entertainment, Naredra Hirawat and Shreyansh Hirawat of NH Studioz, filmmaker Rajiv Rai, producer George Cameron, Ajay Devgn Films CEO Meena Iyer, art director Bijon Das Gupta, etc.”

Rajesh Vasani praised Boney Kapoor for keeping a screening so early. “To show a film 7 weeks before release, you need to have immense confidence,” he said. He shared some interesting details about the film as well, “Usually, films have a build-up in the beginning. But Maidaan is an exception. From the very start, it takes off. I doubt anyone will blink their eyes in the climax. The last 20-25 minutes are zabardast!”

Rajesh Vasani continued, “The match scenes were filmed at Madh Island. The set was destroyed and dismantled thrice due to the pandemic, monsoon, cyclone, etc. But the VFX is seen to be believed. Viewers will actually feel that the match scenes have been filmed in Australia. No one will be able to guess that VFX has been used.” He also hailed the BGM saying, “A R Rahman’s background music enhances the impact.”

In his Facebook post, he also added, “Ajay Devgn is sure to win the National Award,” and that the film deserves a standing ovation.

Maidaan is a period sports flick directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of Badhaai Ho (2018) fame and produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Zee Studios. It also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao and is based on the golden era of Indian football, between 1952 and 1962. Ajay plays Syed Abdul Rahim, an accomplished Indian coach in this film, which has music by A R Rahman.

