BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sonakshi Sinha to headline romantic thriller backed by Vishal Rana; debutant director Karan Rawal to helm

Sonakshi Sinha will be seen playing the lead for a romantic thriller; deets inside.

A fantastic collaboration is on the horizon between Vishal Rana, the Head honcho of Echelon Productions, and the incredibly talented Sonakshi Sinha for an upcoming untitled romantic thriller! Guided by the debutant director, Karan Rawal, this film is a romantic thriller with an unexpected twist.

Expressing his excitement for this project, Vishal Rana says, "I am thrilled to start this journey with such an amazing team. It's really exciting to work with talents like Sonakshi and Karan, and I can't wait to see our vision come to life on screen. This is just the beginning of an exciting adventure, and I can't wait to get started!"

Adding to the buzz, Sonakshi Sinha shares, "It's my first venture with Echelon Productions and I'm always looking for new and exciting roles to play, and this is another unexplored genre for me so I can't wait to dive into this thrilling role." Get ready because filming for this groundbreaking film will begin soon, promising an unforgettable experience for audiences everywhere.

Speaking of the professional front, Sonakshi was last seen in Dahaad, which was her OTT debut show. Meanwhile, her last big screen release was 2022's Double XL, co-starring Huma Qureshi. The actress is all set to grace the big screens this year with Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Besides her, the film will also star Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F. It is slated to release on April 9.

In addition to this, Sinha also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious project, Heeramandi, in her kitty. The web show will be streaming on Netflix, however, the makers haven't announced the release date as of now.

Also Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff team up with Sonakshi Sinha for ‘Mast Malang Jhoom’, watch

