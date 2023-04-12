Taran Adarsh, the renowned film critic and trade analyst, recently shared his thoughts on the first quarter of 2023 in the entertainment industry during a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama. Adarsh said that it has been a mixed bag for Bollywood. While some films managed to do well at the box office, others failed to impress the audience. Amid the conversation around Bollywood films’ performance at the box office, Adarsh, for a brief moment, lauded Ranbir Kapoor and suggested that he belongs to the category of superstars while speaking about his latest release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

EXCLUSIVE: “Ranbir Kapoor has an aura of a superstar,” says Taran Adarsh; lauds his strong take on doing remakes

While stating that he expected more from TJMM given that it came from “the director of Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety; three very fresh, commercially successful firms, and a very different take on relationships.” And, recalled that he told Luv Ranjan that something, for him, was missing in TJMM from the earlier Luv Ranjan films.

As he continued, Adarsh asserted, “Ranbir Kapoor is a fantastic actor. And, when we talk of the superstars when we talk of the 90s superstar, Shah Rukh [Khan] Salman [Khan] Amir [Khan] Akshay [Kumar], Ajay [Devgn] and Hrithik Roshan, I would say that add one more name, of course, he's not in the 90s category. But, add one more name who belongs to the superstar who has it or has an aura of a superstar, Ranbir.”

He further explained, “I think what an actor [he is]. He's like clay, you mould him in any shape and he takes that shape. If you go through his body of work, filmein kitni bhi buri rahi ho ya achi rahi ho aap ye nahi keh saktey ki Ranbir Kapoor ko acting nahi aati. He's such a good actor. And in this film [TJMM], too. I'm sure in the forthcoming film, Animal, the director is something else and Ranbir Kapoor is something else; it is going to be something else at the box office.”

Concluding his take, the trade expert added, “Ranbir is a very fine actor. What I really like about Ranbir is, as I said, no offence to remakes, he's not the person who will remake. When I was doing an interview with him in the past, he said that - 'I don't believe in the remake for the simple reason because someone has already done it in the past.”

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor spotted filming Animal at a hospital; fans say the actor resembles Kabir Singh; watch video

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.