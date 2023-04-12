EXCLUSIVE: Ritiesh and Genelia Deshmukh’s blockbuster Ved to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar this month; will be a RARE Marathi film to also have a Hindi dubbed version

2022 was a bad year for cinema but it ended on a better note thanks to the Marathi film, Ved. It was Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial debut and it also featured him as an actor along with his wife Genelia Deshmukh. It was released in cinemas on December 30, 2022, and stunned the industry and trade with its box office performance. It ended up collecting close to Rs. 60 crores in its lifetime, which is humongous for a Marathi film.

Ved, surprisingly, hasn’t been out on an OTT platform though more than 3.5 months have passed since its theatrical release. Bollywood Hungama has stumbled upon interesting information about this aspect. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The wait is about to get over. Ved is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar. It’ll premiere on the streaming giant in the second half of April.”

The source further added, “For the non-Marathi audiences, there's good news. Ved will also be available in the dubbed Hindi version. This makes Ved a rare Marathi film to have a dubbed release as well. Even Sairat (2016), the biggest Marathi hit ever, is not available in Hindi. Ved will be an exception and it makes sense to do so. After all, both Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are popular Hindi actors as well. The audiences in non-Marathi markets are aware of Ved and how well it did in cinemas. They might not be comfortable watching it with subtitles and they’ll lap it up in the Hindi version.”

The source added that the makers of Ved and Disney+ Hotstar team are confident that this strategy will succeed, “When viewers in the Hindi-speaking markets can accept films of unknown South actors with open arms, why won’t they do the same for an actor and actress who have entertained them for 2 decades? Meanwhile, the original Marathi version, too, is expected to fetch good viewership.”

Ved also starred Jiya Shankar and Ashok Saraf and was a story of a heartbroken man in an unhappy marriage. It was a remake of the 2019 Telugu film, Majili, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya.

