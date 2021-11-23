Prabhas is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars of India today, whose films appeal to audiences not just in Hindi speaking belts, but also the Southern belts like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala. He has half a dozen films under his kitty - ranging from Radhe Shyam, Salaar, Adipurush, Project K, and Spirit. More than half of his upcoming releases are with Bollywood producer, Bhushan Kumar.

And now, we have got an exclusive scoop on this Pan-India star. "Bhushan Kumar is amongst the biggest producers of Bollywood today and he is looking to make the biggest of the films in the post-pandemic world. And hence, he is teaming up not only with a Bollywood actor, but someone who has the widest possible reach pan India - Prabhas. His presence gives Bhushan and his team the liberty to make films without being bothered much about the budgets. He is supremely excited to take things to the next level with Radhe Shyam, Adipurush and Spirit," revealed a source close to the development.

But one doesn't get to do back-to-back films with Prabhas so easily. "Working with Prabhas is a matter of prestige today given his unparalleled stardom. The actor has reportedly charged Rs. 150 crores flat to be a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, and with this, he has emerged as the highest-paid actor of India today. He got Rs. 150 crores for Adipurush as well. He is the third actor in the last 10 years to be paid upwards of Rs. 100 crores after Salman Khan (who got Rs. 100 crores plus for Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai) and Akshay Kumar (who started charging Rs. 100 crores from Bell Bottom)," the source added.

Spirit goes on floors by the end of 2022.

