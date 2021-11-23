Bollywood Hungama

Sandeepa Dhar and B Praak to collaborate for a music video

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Sandeepa Dhar has been ruling the masses with exciting projects back to back, and now she is all set to collaborate with the much-loved and popular music sensation and National Award-winning singer-composer B Praak.

Sandeepa Dhar and B Praak to collaborate for a music video

The music video brings together the stellar team of the current internet sensation Bijlee Bijlee as it is written by Jaani and composed and crooned by B Praak.

Sandeepa Dhar is famously known for her dance videos with Melvin Louis, which are largely loved by her audience all over India. She is also known for her intense acting skills. Currently, she is rehearsing for the song in a Mumbai-based dance studio, where she is often snapped by the paparazzi.

Sandeepa Dhar and B Praak to collaborate for a music video

The team commences shooting for the music video on Wednesday, 24th November in Karjat, which is a town in Maharashtra. Karjat is a beautiful location which explains that the music video will be full of nature and its essence as Karjat is full of rivers, mountains, and waterfalls.

Sandeepa Dhar and B Praak to collaborate for a music video

On the work front, Sandeepa Dhar is collaborating with Imtiaz Ali for a web series for the first time. The Web series is directed by Sajid Ali and Archit. Apart from that, Sandeepa will also be seen in Anushka Sharma's upcoming production 'Mai' for Netflix.

Also Read: Sandeepa Dhar to star in Imtiaz Ali’s web series

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

