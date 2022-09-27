For Parineeti Chopra, her next Code Name: Tiranga will boast of many firsts in her film career. She is doing the first action film of her career and is also playing an agent on screen for the first time with this Ribhu Dasgupta film! The actress stars alongside Harrdy Sandhu and plays a spy agent in the movie. Soon after the teaser was unveiled last week, comparisons with Raazi were made by netizens as Alia Bhatt too played a spy and was in love with Vicky Kaushal’s character.

EXCLUSIVE: Parineeti Chopra says there are ‘no similarities’ between Code Name: Tiranga and Alia Bhatt’s Raazi; calls it an original story

Pointing out the conversations around the similarities, the actress was asked about the same at the same preview of Code Name: Tiranga. The actress said, “I hope not there is no similarity because there are two different films. The set-up and the story of Raazi was different, and our story is very different altogether. I am an agent since the beginning and my mission is different as well. I think that not only me but the makers, we have an actor from the same film, I think we are all aware there is no similarity with any film. I feel it is a complete original film.”

When someone interrupted saying, the similarity is in the love story, Parineeti Chopra said, “I will show you the film.” Then, she quickly joked, “No, no, no. You buy a ticket and watch.”

Previously, Parineeti said, “As an actor, we are constantly blessed to have many firsts all through our career. I’m thrilled that in my 11th year in the cinema, I’m doing my first full-blown action film and I’m ecstatic about the reaction that I have been getting for Code Name: Tiranga’s teaser. It is hugely encouraging for someone who has never dabbled in this genre.”

Code Name: Tiranga is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Reliance Entertainment and Film Hangar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Reliance Entertainment, Ribhu Dasgupta and Vivek B. Agrawal. The film will hit the big screens on October 14, 2022.

