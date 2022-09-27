Veteran actress Asha Parekh will be conferred with the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award at the upcoming National Film Awards 2021.

Veteran actress Asha Parekh will be conferred with the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award at the upcoming National Film Awards 2021. The award is the highest recognition in the field of Indian cinema.

Asha Parekh to be conferred with Dada Saheb Phalke Award at National Film Awards

This was informed by the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Tuesday. Last year, the Dada Saheb Phalke Award for the year 2019 was awarded to superstar Rajinikanth.

Known has one of the most popular and influential actresses of all time in Hindi cinema, Asha Parekh starred in several iconic movies like Teesri Manzil, Kati Patang, Caravan, Do Badan among others. The actress had made her debut as a child artist in Bollywood with the 1952 film Aasmaan.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.