Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.12.2019 | 8:55 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pati Patni Aur Woh Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Good Newwz Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior
follow us on

EXCLUSIVE: Panipat makers opt for self-censorship; REMOVE 11 minutes of controversial content

ByFenil Seta

Historical sagas are being made regularly in Bollywood as it can reap dividends for all parties involved. Often such films are grand and hence audiences prefer watching it on the big screen, thereby resulting in great box office returns. But such films can also come with their share of troubles. The manner in which Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s 2018 film Padmaavat faced a lot of troubles and failed to find a release in several states is a significant chapter of recent times.

And now another film that has led to problems is the recently released period flick Panipat. It released last week and from Saturday, protests began in Rajasthan. Their grouse was the scene involving Maharaja Surajmal, his dialect which they claimed was inaccurate and his depiction as a greedy ruler. According to a crucial scene in the second half, the Maharaja asks for Agra Fort and only then he agrees to provide help against the Afghans. When Sadashivrao Bhau (Arjun Kapoor) refuses to agree to the deal, Maharaja Surajmal leaves the Marathas stranded. So angry were the protestors with these scenes and depictions that they burnt an effigy of director-producer Ashutosh Gowariker. A few days later, many centres in Rajasthan stopped playing the film.

ith no other option in hand, the makers have decided to remove the bits that have offended the protestors. They approached the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a revised version of the film. This version is of 162 minutes, 11 minutes shorter than the original. The CBFC has passed it and it’ll be played across the country from Friday onwards. All major multiplexes have received the revised censor certificate and have been instructed to play the new version in their properties from Friday December 13.

Incidentally, this is not the first Ashutosh Gowariker film that raised tempers in Rajasthan. His 2008 flick Jodhaa Akbar faced protests on a huge scale over the alleged historical inaccuracies. The film never saw a release in the desert state and also in few more states.

Also Read: Panipat – Jaipur residents protest against the alleged wrong portrayal of King Surajmal; burn posters and demand to stop film screening

More Pages: Panipat Box Office Collection , Panipat Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Karan Johar reveals the reason he added…

Chhapaak : Here’s why Laxmi Agarwal was…

Despite being unwell, Shahid Kapoor to…

Shah Rukh Khan opens up about the flops he…

Taapsee Pannu felt an instant connect with…

Panipat: Jaipur residents protest against…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification