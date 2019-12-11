Karan Johar, apart from his films, is also known for making bold fashion statements, may it be his funky shoes or flashy jackets. The filmmaker said that reason he added colour and bling to his wardrobe is because he is going through a midlife crisis.

Talking on a chat show, Karan Johar said that fashion designer Manish Malhotra has a very specific sense of his own. Karan said that he is very flashy and flamboyant as a designer but very sober even it comes to his personal sense. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director said that he is going through a midlife crisis. The colours are his wat to combat the age and stage he is at.

Karan was talking about his fashion sense and choice on a show hosted by Manish Malhotra. When asked if he enjoys stalking on social media, Kara said that he does it all the time and has no problem being on social media. He said that loves stalking and said that it is his midnight activity. He further said that he is at his stalking best when he is lying in bed right before sleeping.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar, who produces several big projects, is currently prepping for his next directorial titled Takht. The film has an ensemble cast and includes Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Vicky Kaushal.

