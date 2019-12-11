Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.12.2019 | 7:19 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pati Patni Aur Woh Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Good Newwz Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior
follow us on

Karan Johar reveals the reason he added colour and bling to his personal wardrobe

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Karan Johar, apart from his films, is also known for making bold fashion statements, may it be his funky shoes or flashy jackets. The filmmaker said that reason he added colour and bling to his wardrobe is because he is going through a midlife crisis.

Karan Johar reveals the reason he added colour and bling to his personal wardrobe

Talking on a chat show, Karan Johar said that fashion designer Manish Malhotra has a very specific sense of his own. Karan said that he is very flashy and flamboyant as a designer but very sober even it comes to his personal sense. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director said that he is going through a midlife crisis. The colours are his wat to combat the age and stage he is at.

Karan was talking about his fashion sense and choice on a show hosted by Manish Malhotra. When asked if he enjoys stalking on social media, Kara said that he does it all the time and has no problem being on social media. He said that loves stalking and said that it is his midnight activity. He further said that he is at his stalking best when he is lying in bed right before sleeping.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar, who produces several big projects, is currently prepping for his next directorial titled Takht. The film has an ensemble cast and includes Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Vicky Kaushal.

Also Read: B-townies party the 90s way: From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to ‘Jumma Chumma’ to ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor and others know how to rock it the good ol’ style!

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Chhapaak : Here’s why Laxmi Agarwal was…

Despite being unwell, Shahid Kapoor to…

Shah Rukh Khan opens up about the flops he…

Taapsee Pannu felt an instant connect with…

Panipat: Jaipur residents protest against…

This is what Kiara Advani plans on doing to…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification