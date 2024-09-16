comscore
Last Updated 16.09.2024 | 2:07 PM IST

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s production house buys duplex in Bandra for Rs 30.6 crores

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Renowned actor, filmmaker, and playback singer Prithviraj Sukumaran’s production house has made a recent acquisition of a luxurious duplex apartment. The premium property, located in Pali Hill, Bandra (West), Mumbai, was purchased for Rs. 30.6 crore, according to documents reviewed by Square Yards. Pali Hill remains a prime destination for luxury real estate, known for its serene environment and high-end residences.

The property is situated in Narain Terraces, a ready-to-move housing society offering 3 BHK, 4 BHK, and 5 BHK apartments. According to Square Yards, the property covers 276 sq. m. (~2,971 sq. ft.) of built-up area and the purchase includes four car parking spaces spanning 40 sq. m. (~431 sq. ft.). The transaction, registered under the legal entity Prithviraj Productions Private Limited, was finalized in September 2024 and incurred a stamp duty of nearly Rs. 1.84 crore and a registration fee of Rs. 30,000.

Interestingly, Prithviraj Sukumaran, along with his wife Supriya Menon, already owns a luxury apartment in Pali Hill worth approximately Rs. 17 crore. Square Yards noted that in recent months, several celebrities have also invested in Bandra West, Mumbai, including notable figures like Ranveer Singh, Tripti Dimri, KL Rahul, and Athiya Shetty.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, a multi-talented actor, director, and producer, has become a household name in Indian cinema. With standout roles in films like Ennu Ninte Moideen, Lucifer, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, and Mumbai Police, he has won numerous Kerala State Film Awards and Filmfare Awards. His versatility and passion continue to captivate audiences everywhere.

