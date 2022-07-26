Kartik Aaryan has resumed the shoot for Shehzada. The film is Hindi remake of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The actor is currently shooting a massive song in Haryana. In an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik Aaryan talked about the film’s budget has been increased and the makers are planning on making it a big film.

EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan reveals Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake Shehzada’s budget has been increased: ‘Film ko aur bada bana rahe hain’

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the actor revealed, “With Shehzada, I am really excited for [the film]. Release date uski February 10th ho gayi hai aur woh Valentine’s week mein aane waali hai which is a great date to have. We were really happy. Film bhi abhi, woh aur budget badha rahe hai aur film ko aur bada bana rahe hain. Usmein thodi aur cheezein uplift ho rahi hain. I think they need aur time for that so woh time aur kheech raha hai which is for the betterment of the film. Joh chunk bacha hai usko aur bhi jyada [bada banana hai]. Rohit is a great director. I’ve really bonded well with him. I really looking forward to the release of Shehzada also now.”

Luka Chuppi actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are all set to reunite Shehzada, directed by Rohit Dhawan. The film, which was expected to release around the festive season in November, has now been rescheduled to a Valentines season release. The film will release on February 10, 2023.

