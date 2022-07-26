Recently the trailer of the much talked about multi lingual Liger was launched with much fanfare with Ranveer Singh as their chief guest. Produced by Karan Johar, the film is directed by renowned filmmaker Puri Jagannadh and marks the Bollywood debut of South star Vijay Deverakonda. During the launch, the entire cast and crew also had a brief interactive session with media, during which Ananya Panday was asked a question about ‘her talents’. But what garnered attention was her sassy response.

One of the media personnel referred to a video of Ananya Panday that went viral which featured her showcasing the talent of her touching her nose with her tongue. She was questioned whether there are any more of such talents that got added recently, to which she responded, “Nahi abhi tak toh nahi hua hai but jabhhi hoga aapko zarur bataungi” (Nothing has been added as yet but whenever it happens, will definitely inform you). Joining her in this was also her co-star Vijay Deverakonda who went on to add, “Very cheeky fellow you are haan!”

The trailer launch of Liger was recently in news for multiple reasons. From Ranveer Singh’s performance to his bromance with Vijay Deverakonda to the latter’s big B-town debut, many of the happenings from the launch started trending in media.

Speaking of Liger, the film will feature Vijay in the role of a fighter. Besides him and Ananya, the film also stars Ramya Krishnan, American boxer-celebrity Mike Tyson, Ronit Roy, Vishnu Reddy among others. It is slated to release on August 25 in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada. Vijay Deverakonda will also make his debut on Koffee With Karan 7 in the forthcoming episode this week along with co-star Ananya Panday.

