South Korean hit franchise The Outlaws confirms its cast lineup for its upcoming third installment titled No Way Out with Ma Dong Seok, Lee Joon Hyuk, Aoki Munetaka, Lee Beom Soo, Kim Min Jae, Jeon Suk Ho, and Go Kyu Pil. The team also shared photos from the upcoming film’s script reading.

According to Korean media portal Soompi, The Outlaws 3 will be directed by Lee Sang Yong and produced by Big Punch Pictures, Hong Film, and B.A. Entertainment. It will tell the story of detective Ma Seok Do (Ma Dong Seok), who transferred to the metropolitan investigation team, cracking down on criminals with his new team.

Per the report, Lee Joon Hyuk will essay the role of new villain Joo Sung Chul. Lee Joon Hyuk will follow up on Yoon Kye Sang’s and Son Suk Ku’s performances as the film’s next villain. Japanese actor Aoki Munetaka will be starring as the role of the yakuza Riki.

Lee Beom Soo and Kim Min Jae will star as detectives of the metropolitan investigation team who will form a new team with Ma Seok Do. Lee Beom Soo will be seen as team leader Jang Tae Soo, while Kim Min Jae will play Ma Seok Do’s right-hand man Kim Man Jae. In addition, Jeon Suk Ho and Go Kyu Pil will take on the roles of Kim Yang Ho and Chorongyi, respectively.

At the script reading, director Lee Sang Yong said, “I am delighted and honored to greet everyone once again with the third installment. I am looking forward to working with newly joined cast members such as Lee Joon Hyuk and Aoki Munetaka with Ma Dong Seok at the head. Together with the actors and staff, I will try to make a great project with all my heart.”

Ma Dong Seok remarked, “‘The Outlaws 3’ has finally started filming. I will repay people with an exciting film that meets their expectations. Please show your interest and love for the series.” While Lee Joon Hyuk also commented, “I’m really happy and excited to do the next installment with such great actors and staff. It’s just the beginning, but I hope that everyone can finish the project safely without getting hurt until the end. I’ll work hard and greet everyone with a great film.”

