comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 08.01.2025 | 9:44 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Baby John Pushpa 2 - The Rule Jaat Deva Jolly LLB 3 Raid 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Salman Khan increases security 8 months after attack as the actor installs bulletproof glass

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Salman Khan increases security 8 months after attack as the actor installs bulletproof glass

en Bollywood News Salman Khan increases security 8 months after attack as the actor installs bulletproof glass

In April last year, two bikers attacked Salman Khan’s building in Bandra as two random gunshots were fired around his home.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

After the shocking firing incident outside the famous Galaxy Apartments in Bandra where Salman Khan resides, a recent renovation at the superstar’s residence has grabbed attention from many. Eight months after the bullet shots were fired, Khan is expected to have given his home a security upgrade by installing bulletproof glasses on the windows. This comes after the murder of famous politician Baba Siddiqui, who shared close relations with Khan and his family.

Salman Khan increases security 8 months after attack as the actor installs bulletproof glass

Salman Khan increases security 8 months after attack as the actor installs bulletproof glass

Salman Khan increases massive security around his home

The Bollywood superstar has added bulletproof glasses on his balcony where he often comes to greet his fans. Apart from that, we hear that the surroundings of the Galaxy apartment too have undergone some minor changes in terms of security. It has been reported that some hi-tech equipment including an upgraded CCTV system has been installed around the actor’s home in order to understand any mysterious activity around the residence, and thus prevent any more attacks on the superstar.

Attacks on Salman Khan

It is a known fact that Khan has been receiving threats which seem to have fueled up further in the past few years with anonymous notes also being sent to the actor’s father and renowned writer Salim Khan. Adding to it, Salman’s residence was attacked in April by two bikers who fired gunshots at his residence. While fortunately there were no casualties in the firing, the actor’s personal security was increased by the Mumbai police, with the Chief Minister also assuring complete protection for Khan and his family. In fact, the events also prompted the actor to apply for weapon’s license in order to ensure the safety of his loved ones.

For the unversed, the attacks have been linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who has been threatening Khan ever since the latter’s name was involved in the blackbuck case. Adding fuel to the fire, Bishnoi’s brother Anmol too have been detained in the US in relation to ongoing case of Baba Siddiqui’s murder.

Also Read: Salman Khan to begin shooting for Sikandar’s last schedule from January 10 in Mumbai: Report

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Taapsee Pannu has kicked off second leg of…

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s debut film Shaunki…

Hrithik Roshan fans to win a chance to…

EXCLUSIVE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui to start…

Hansika Motwani and family face allegations…

EXCLUSIVE: Aanand L Rai and AR Rahman join…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification