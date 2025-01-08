After the shocking firing incident outside the famous Galaxy Apartments in Bandra where Salman Khan resides, a recent renovation at the superstar’s residence has grabbed attention from many. Eight months after the bullet shots were fired, Khan is expected to have given his home a security upgrade by installing bulletproof glasses on the windows. This comes after the murder of famous politician Baba Siddiqui, who shared close relations with Khan and his family.

The Bollywood superstar has added bulletproof glasses on his balcony where he often comes to greet his fans. Apart from that, we hear that the surroundings of the Galaxy apartment too have undergone some minor changes in terms of security. It has been reported that some hi-tech equipment including an upgraded CCTV system has been installed around the actor’s home in order to understand any mysterious activity around the residence, and thus prevent any more attacks on the superstar.

Attacks on Salman Khan

It is a known fact that Khan has been receiving threats which seem to have fueled up further in the past few years with anonymous notes also being sent to the actor’s father and renowned writer Salim Khan. Adding to it, Salman’s residence was attacked in April by two bikers who fired gunshots at his residence. While fortunately there were no casualties in the firing, the actor’s personal security was increased by the Mumbai police, with the Chief Minister also assuring complete protection for Khan and his family. In fact, the events also prompted the actor to apply for weapon’s license in order to ensure the safety of his loved ones.

For the unversed, the attacks have been linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who has been threatening Khan ever since the latter’s name was involved in the blackbuck case. Adding fuel to the fire, Bishnoi’s brother Anmol too have been detained in the US in relation to ongoing case of Baba Siddiqui’s murder.

