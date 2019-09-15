Filmmaker Mohit Suri has approached John Abraham for Ek Villain 2. According to a source, John liked the narration and will sign papers shortly. Other cast and crew members are being finalised. An official announcement of the project will be made soon and the film will go on floors early next year.

Ek Villain 2 will be a sequel to the 2014 film starring Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. Ek Villain was an action thriller that narrated the tragic love story of Guru (Sidharth Malhotra) and Aisha (Shraddha Kapoor). Sidharth Malhotra played the role of a gangster in the film, who has a change of heart when he falls in love with Shraddha Kapoor. Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh plays a serial killer in the film.

Mohit Suri who directed the first part will be making the sequel as well. The makers have not let out any more details regarding the film.

Meanwhile, John Abraham who was last seen in the film Batla House will next be seen in Anees Bazmee’s comedy film Pagalpanti. The film which is slated to release in December also features Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla.

