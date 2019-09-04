Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.09.2019 | 11:03 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

John Abraham gets permission to shoot at Isle Of Man, to kick off his racing movie in April 2020

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After Batla House, John Abraham is all set to transform his passion for bikes to celluloid with a film that revolves around motorcycles. The yet-untitled film will mark the third association between John Abraham and producer Ajay Kapoor of Kyta Productions who has earlier co-produced 2018 hit Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and espionage thriller RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter). Now, it has been learnt that the actor has acquired permission for Isle Of Man Tourist Trophy and the shoot begins in April 2019.

John Abraham gets permission to shoot at Isle Of Man, to kick off his racing movie in April 2020

Isle Of Man circuit is considered the fastest and deadliest in the world. Even the roads are closed during the races. John Abraham said that film was in development for years. So, it is a well thought out plan as to how they want to proceed. He has watched a lot of matches at the Isle of Man and they have done the recee. They met Laurence Skelly, Minister of Enterprise who is happy to host them as it will be the first Hindi film to be shot there.

John Abraham further said that they will kick off in April since matches happen in May and June. They want to capture the real essence of the sport including Southern 100 and the classic TT. He said that this film won’t be about mindless racing but will have human emotions. If he were to draw parallels, he said that it would be like Rush.

“A story around motorcycles is very close to my heart. This is a story about human relationships. I decided to develop a film on riders and their love for motorcycles in-house two years ago. A lot of research and time has been spent on the subject since then. I’m happy to have Ajay Kapoor and Rensil on board for this project. I am especially excited that we will film the action sequences in the Isle of Man, the home of racing on real roads! ” earlier John said.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Saga: John Abraham finds his love interest in Kajal Aggarwal

More Pages: Rensil Dsilva’s next starring John Abraham Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Batla House Box Office Collections – The…

Batla House Box Office Collections - John…

Pagalpanti: Sunny Deol and Sridevi’s song…

Cricketer MS Dhoni to go into film…

Batla House Box Office Collections - The…

Batla House Box Office Collections – The…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification