Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.09.2019 | 7:48 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dream Girl Chhichhore War Mission Mangal Batla House Saaho
follow us on

Subhash Kapoor to direct film featuring Richa Chadha ahead of Aamir Khan’s Mogul

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Subhash Kapoor will be directing another project before he begins shoot for Aamir Khan starrer Mogul. The film titled Madam ji features Richa Chadha, Saurabh Shukla and Akshay Oberoi. The Jolly LLB 2 director reached Lucknow on Tuesday to do a recce for the film. The film will go on floors in mid-October and the team will shoot continuously for a month.

Subhash Kapoor to direct film featuring Richa Chadha ahead of Aamir Khan’s Mogul

Reportedly, the filmmaker plans to shoot extensively in the Jahangirabad and Mahmoodabad places, La Martiniere College, Christian College, Malihabad, Aunty House in Narhi and several other places.

Aamir Khan had recently reversed his decision of not working in Mogul directed by Subhash Kapoor after the latter was accused of sexual misconduct during the #MeToo movement in 2018. However, the actor has now decided to go ahead with the project with Subhash Kapoor as the director. The actor said that he believes in ‘not guilty until proven’ and has also given an elaborate justification on the matter. Mogul is based on the life of the T-series founder Gulshan Kumar. Aamir Khan will be essaying the role of Gulshan Kumar.

Also Read: WOAH! Aamir Khan reveals that he had approached Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and even Kapil Sharma for Mogul

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham approached for Mohit…

Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to…

National Award-Winning Director accuses…

Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals that Veere Di…

Arjun Kapoor reveals his intention behind…

Amitabh Bachchan shares interesting details…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification