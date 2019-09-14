Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.09.2019 | 9:07 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dream Girl Chhichhore War Mission Mangal Batla House Saaho
follow us on

Actor Pavail Gulati comes on board for Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Anubhav Sinha‘s last release Article 15 not only earned great reviews from critics but was also widely loved by the audience. The director is already working on his social drama Thappad, which stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead. On Saturday, Sinha announced a new addition to the cast as actor Pavail Gulati came on board.  “Ladies and Gentlemen, introducing to you Pavail Gulati #Thappad @pavailkgulati @taapsee and wish him a happy birthday too today,” he wrote on Twitter.

Pavail has earlier appeared on Sidharth Malhotra‘s Ittefaq and the multi-starrer Kalank. He was last seen in Zoya Akhtar’s web series Made in Heaven.  ‘I was blown by his audition. I have shot with him for four days now and I must say he is an actor to watch out for next year. This is probably the first time I finalised an actor in a lead part without even having met him and I am happy I did,’ he said, discussing Pavail’s casting.

The shoot of Thappad is already on. It is slated to release on March 6, 2020, which also happens to be the Women’s Day weekend of the year.

Also Read: Thappad: Taapsee Pannu is in pensive mood on the sets of Anubhav Sinha’s film

More Pages: Thappad Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Mission Mangal Box Office Collections -…

Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha is all…

Akshay Kumar grateful for his first double…

Chhichhore collects 1.45 mil. USD [Rs. 10.4…

Mission Mangal Box Office Collections -…

Mission MANGAL Box Office Collections - The…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification