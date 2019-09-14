Anubhav Sinha‘s last release Article 15 not only earned great reviews from critics but was also widely loved by the audience. The director is already working on his social drama Thappad, which stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead. On Saturday, Sinha announced a new addition to the cast as actor Pavail Gulati came on board. “Ladies and Gentlemen, introducing to you Pavail Gulati #Thappad @pavailkgulati @taapsee and wish him a happy birthday too today,” he wrote on Twitter.

Pavail has earlier appeared on Sidharth Malhotra‘s Ittefaq and the multi-starrer Kalank. He was last seen in Zoya Akhtar’s web series Made in Heaven. ‘I was blown by his audition. I have shot with him for four days now and I must say he is an actor to watch out for next year. This is probably the first time I finalised an actor in a lead part without even having met him and I am happy I did,’ he said, discussing Pavail’s casting.

Ladies and Gentlemen, introducing to you Pavail Gulati #Thappad @pavailkgulati @taapsee and wish him a happy birthday too today. pic.twitter.com/dxLi1Fen9s — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) September 14, 2019

The shoot of Thappad is already on. It is slated to release on March 6, 2020, which also happens to be the Women’s Day weekend of the year.

