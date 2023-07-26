comscore
One Friday Night Trailer: Raveena Tandon and Milind Soman starrer to premiere on JioCinema on July 28

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

One Friday Night Trailer: Raveena Tandon and Milind Soman starrer to premiere on JioCinema on July 28

en Bollywood News One Friday Night Trailer: Raveena Tandon and Milind Soman starrer to premiere on JioCinema on July 28

Slated for a digital premiere on 28th July, One Friday Night will continue to stream for free on JioCinema.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

JioCinema presents One Friday Night, a thriller that promises an evening of romance, betrayal, and suspense! Starring the trio of Raveena Tandon, Milind Soman, and Vidhi Chitalia, this drama explores the complexities of relationships, secrets, and the unexpected turns life can take. Presented by Jio Studios, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Manish Trehan, the film is directed by Manish Gupta. Slated for a digital premiere on 28th July, One Friday Night will continue to stream for free on JioCinema.

One Friday Night Trailer Raveena Tandon and Milind Soman starrer to premiere on JioCinema on July 28

One Friday Night Trailer: Raveena Tandon and Milind Soman starrer to premiere on JioCinema on July 28

One Friday Night, centres around Ram, an affluent man who finds himself entangled in an affair with Niru, a woman half his age. Their secret rendezvous in a clandestine love nest takes an unforeseen turn when a life-altering accident leaves Ram severely injured, and in dire need of medical attention. With no other options available, Niru is forced to make a fateful decision - to reach out to Ram's unsuspecting wife, Lata. What happens thereafter is total rollercoaster.

Actor Milind Soman shared, “One Friday Night is a project that pushed me as an actor. The character of Ram allowed me to explore complex emotions and dilemmas that many people face in their lives. The film's narrative is intense, and the twists and turns will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. Collaborating with the talented Raveena Tandon and Vidhi Chitalia has been an absolute pleasure. I'm certain that JioCinema's platform will provide the perfect stage for audiences to immerse themselves in this thrilling tale.”

ALSO READ: Raveena Tandon and Milind Soman starrer One Friday Night to release soon; deets inside

