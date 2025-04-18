EXCLUSIVE: Gopichand Malineni on what one can expect in Jaat 2: “MORE action and entertainment than Jaat; also focus on Sunny Deol’s family”; CONFIRMS that his next is with Nandamuri Balakrishna: “We go on floors on NBK’s birthday”

The action entertainer Jaat was released on April 10 and emerged as a success at the box office. Exactly, a week later, on April 17, the makers announced a sequel to Jaat, titled Jaat 2. Like the first part, it’ll feature Sunny Deol in the lead role and it’ll be directed by Gopichand Malineni. A few hours after this epic announcement, the talented writer-director Gopichandh spoke exclusively to Bollywood Hungama about the sequel.

When asked if the script is ready for Jaat 2, Gopichand Malineni replied, “It’ll take time. However, it’ll have more action, more emotion and more entertainment than Jaat. This time, we’ll also have the family angle.”

Many felt that Sunny Deol should have had a heroine opposite him in Jaat. Also, though the makers establish his background in the second half, details about his family and hometown are not given out.

Gopichand Malineni assured that these aspects will be taken care of in Jaat 2, “Next time, we’ll show his family. It’ll be something interesting for the audience.”

However, Jaat 2 would take time as Gopichand Malineni is starting work on an action-packed Telugu film. He revealed, “I am immediately starting work on a Telugu film starring Nandamuri Balakrishna. It’s an action film. I had worked with NBK earlier in Veera Simha Reddy (2023); it was a blockbuster.” He added, “My script work is already going on and we go on floors on June 10, which is Balakrishna’s birthday.”

When asked if Jaat 2 can begin only next year, that is, 2026, he replied in the affirmative.

Censor cuts in Jaat

Certain scenes in Jaat have been blurred. On this, Gopichand Malineni stated, “When we approached the CBFC, they suggested dialogue cuts. They also pointed at the excessive violence. Hence, they told us that if we opt for an ‘A’ certificate, then we can retain the violence. We asked them what we should do in order to get a U/A certificate. They suggested the dialogue cuts and blurring of certain violent scenes. We accepted it as we wanted the family audience to also watch Jaat.”

