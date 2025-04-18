comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Aamir Khan BREAKS silence on Sitaare Zameen Par characters, "There are 10 protagonists, some with Down Syndrome, some Autistic"

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Aamir Khan BREAKS silence on Sitaare Zameen Par characters, “There are 10 protagonists, some with Down Syndrome, some Autistic”

By Subhash K. Jha -

For my time and money, Aamir is the most creative Khan in Filmistan. Anything he does sets the pulse racing.

At the moment, all eyes are on Aamir Khan’s no sequel to 2007’s stunning Taare Zameen Par, but a companion piece, so to speak, or the spiritual Sitaare Zameen Par, sibling. Like Taare Zameen Par, Sitaare Zameen Par is also about broken lives and unbroken hope.

For the first time, Aamir reveals the characters in Sitaare Zameen Par: “There are ten protagonists, some with Down Syndrome, some Autistic, some with multiple challenges. Along the spectrum.”

All the protagonists are played by the specially abled. That Aamir chooses to deep-dive into special lives time after time, says a whole lot about his commitment to using cinema as a tool of social exposition and even reform.

Though the release date has not been officially announced as yet, Sitaare Zameen Par opens on June 20.

Also Read: Aamir Khan locks June 20 release for Sitaare Zameen Par; trailer to release on May 1: Report

More Pages: Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

