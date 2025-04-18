An FIR has been lodged against Bollywood actors Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, and Vineet Kumar Singh for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through a scene in their recently released film Jaat.

Jaat controversy: Jalandhar police file FIR against Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, over a scene allegedly offending Christian community

The Jalandhar police filed the case on Wednesday under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with deliberate and malicious acts meant to offend religious feelings. The complaint also names the film's director, Gopichandh Malineni, and its producers.

According to the complainant, a particular scene in the film, which premiered on April 10, has “deeply hurt the religious sentiments of the entire Christian community.” The complaint further alleges that the scene displayed disrespect towards Jesus Christ.

The scene in Jaat allegedly depicts Randeep Hooda’s character standing beneath a crucifix inside a church, directly above the sacred pulpit, while people are engaged in prayer. It reportedly features acts of intimidation and disruptive behaviour.

The complainant alleged, “The director, writer and producer deliberately released this film during the holy month of Good Friday and Easter so that the Christians get angry and riots break out in the entire country and unrest is spread.”

Sunny Deol’s latest action film Jaat stars Randeep Hooda as the primary antagonist. The supporting cast includes Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Regena Cassandrra, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, and Jagapathi Babu.

Jaat also marks the Hindi directorial debut of Gopichandh Malineni, who is known for his work in Telugu cinema with films like Don Seenu, Bodyguard, and Veera Simha Reddy.

The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, and released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It has grossed over Rs. 60 crores at the box office so far.

On Thursday, Sunny Deol confirmed that he will be making a return to the big screen with a sequel titled Jaat 2.

