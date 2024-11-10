A recently surfaced photo featuring both stars smiling alongside the film’s team has quickly gone viral on social media.

Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan and Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor are all set to conclude filming their latest project, the romantic comedy Abir Gulaal, in London on November 11. Directed by Aarti S. Bagdi, known for Chalti Rahe Zindagi, the film has been produced by Indian Stories, A Richer Lens, and Aarjay Pictures, with Vivek B. Agrawal, Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy taking the lead in production. Filmed across various scenic spots in the U.K., Abir Gulaal has wrapped up a busy October and November schedule.

Well-placed industry sources exclusively tell Bollywood Hungama that the filming for Abir Gulaal will conclude on November 11, 2024. “While Fawad Khan has reportedly completed his portions, Vaani Kapoor is scheduled to finish hers on Monday,” the source tells us.

A recently surfaced photo featuring both stars smiling alongside the film’s team has quickly gone viral on social media. In the picture, Fawad Khan’s wife, Sadaf Khan, can also be seen standing next to him, adding a personal touch to the memorable moment. The shared snapshot has only heightened anticipation for the film, as fans eagerly await the on-screen chemistry between Fawad and Vaani in this cross-border romantic comedy.

The first look poster of the two stars was unveiled over a month ago as the filming commenced in London.

The storyline focuses on two emotionally scarred individuals who meet by chance, leading to a journey of unintentional healing and eventual romance. A source earlier told Bollywood Hungama, “This rom-com tells the story of how two broken people come together by a stroke of luck and end up helping each other unintentionally… falling in love is an eventual byproduct of their electric connection.”

Abir Gulaal is also the first international collaboration for Eastwood Studios, a company founded by former Reliance/Phantom executive Vivek B. Agrawal and Devang Dholakia.

Meanwhile, Fawad Khan was last seen in Barzakh, a Zindagi series. This will be followed by Shandur, apparently set for the SonyLIV platform. He also has Pakistan’s first Netflix project Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The actor also is producing and starring in Neelofar with Mahira Khan.

Meanwhile, Vaani Kapoor’s upcoming projects include the Netflix crime thriller Mandala Murders and a coming-of-age dramedy, Badtameez Gill.

