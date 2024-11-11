Ajay Devgn recently revealed some of his extreme pranks during a chat with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, admitting that some were so intense they "caused divorces."

Ajay Devgn, known as one of Bollywood's biggest pranksters, recently shared details about some of his notorious practical jokes during a conversation with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia. Ajay admitted to pulling off extreme pranks in the past, some of which were so intense they “caused divorces”

In a behind-the-scenes clip from the interview, Ajay was seen pranking a cameraman on a film set. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who joined the conversation, responded to the video with a laugh, stated, “This is a small prank. We once sent a woman and kids to the house of a production team member, claiming she was his first wife. We have gone to that level too.”

Ajay acknowledged the intensity of his pranks and admitted, “These days, pranksters worry about someone getting offended. We didn’t think about that back then. Hamare wajah se ek-do divorce bhi ho chuke hai.”

In a recent interview, actor-costume designer Dolly Ahluwalia recalled working on Omkara with Ajay Devgn and shared one of his pranks that left some people on set unconscious. She revealed, “Ajay Devgn was the biggest prankster on the sets of Omkara. Once a few guys fell unconscious on the set due to their prank. They had brought a ladoo made of bhaang and whoever ate it for the first time, just fell unconscious and they (Ajay and Vivek Oberoi) used to be like, ‘Don’t worry, they will be fine.’ Vishal Bharadwaj used to be a little upset, but he knew them so there was never a serious situation on set. We need such fun moments on set to work, to be honest.”

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are currently celebrating the success of Singham Again, with the film nearing Rs 200 crore at the Indian box office. In her review of the movie, SCREEN’s Shubhra Gupta wrote, “It’s all so same-old in Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again that even the new locations don’t help. Neither does all the blatant-referencing-and-copy-pasting of Ramayan.”

