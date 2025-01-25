TIPS Music Ltd, a leading Indian music label, announced its financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, showcasing a strong performance. The company reported a revenue growth of 30% year-over-year (y-o-y), with revenue from operations standing at Rs. 232.2 crore for the nine months ending December 2024.

TIPS Music delivers impressive Q3 results, sees 30% jump in revenue to Rs. 232.2 cr, up from Rs. 178.3 cr

In the third quarter of FY25, TIPS Music achieved a revenue of Rs. 77.7 crore, up 20% y-o-y, with a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs. 44.2 crore, marking a 27% increase y-o-y. The company's operating EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) stood at Rs. 55.6 crore, reflecting a 28% growth y-o-y.

"We are pleased to announce that the company has performed well," said Mr. Kumar Taurani, Chairman and Managing Director, TIPS Music. "For Q3FY25, we achieved a revenue of Rs. 77.7 crore, up 20% year-on-year, with a PAT of Rs. 44.2 crore, marking a 27% increase YoY."

The company's content cost for the quarter stood at Rs. 14.6 crore, compared to Rs. 14.7 crore in Q3FY24. During the quarter, TIPS Music released 116 new songs, including 40 film songs and 76 non-film songs. The company's YouTube subscriber base has now reached a remarkable 113 million, with YouTube views for 9MFY25 standing at 171.6 billion, up 17% y-o-y.

"In Q3 FY25, we launched 116 songs, including popular tracks like 'Jutti Kasuri' by Gippy Grewal, 'Afghani Afeem Hai' by Tony Kakkar, and 'Tiyariyan' from the movie Hoshiar Singh by Satinder Sartaaj," said Mr. Girish Taurani, Executive Director, TIPS Music. "We have a very exciting lineup of releases planned for 2025."

TIPS Music has also collaborated with TikTok, giving users worldwide access to its diverse library, featuring Bollywood classics and regional hits. The company has partnered with Sterling Reserve and Bacardi's Legacy brand to launch its own music-IP called "Take 2" and "Roots," respectively.

"We are seeing strong growth for our music across digital platforms," said Mr. Hari Nair, Chief Executive Officer, TIPS Music. "Our collaboration with TikTok and partnerships with Sterling Reserve and Bacardi's Legacy brand are testament to our commitment to innovation and expansion."

The Board of Directors has announced an interim dividend of Rs. 3 per share, amounting to Rs. 38.35 crore. The total payout to shareholders, including dividend and buyback, stands at Rs. 136.09 crore in FY25 so far.

