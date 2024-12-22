Diljit Dosanjh DENIES blocking AP Dhillon; says, “My issues could be with the government… not with the artists”

AP Dhillon, currently on his India tour, addressed the audience during his Chandigarh performance and made a surprising revelation about fellow singer Diljit Dosanjh. Dhillon thanked Diljit for a recent shout-out but added a twist, stating in Punjabi, “First unblock me on Instagram and then talk to me. I don’t want to talk about what marketing is happening, but first unblock me. I've been working for three years. Have you ever seen me in any controversy?”

Diljit Dosanjh DENIES blocking AP Dhillon; says, “My issues could be with the government… not with the artists”

The comment referred to Diljit’s acknowledgment of AP Dhillon and Karan Aujla during his Indore concert, where he had said, “Mere aur do bhaiyon ne tour shuru kiya hai Karan Aujla aur AP Dhillon nein, unke liye bhi best of luck (Two of my brothers, Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon, have started their tour; best of luck to them, too).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhimanyu Jhingan (@abhimanyujhingan)

Diljit’s Response: “Mere Pange Sarkaaran Naal”

Diljit Dosanjh wasted no time addressing AP Dhillon’s remarks. Taking to Instagram Stories, Diljit shared a screenshot of AP Dhillon’s Instagram page, showing that the singer’s posts were visible. The move implied AP Dhillon was never blocked. Diljit captioned the screenshot, “I never blocked you. Mere pange sarkaaran naal ho sakde aa....kalaakaran naal ni (My issues could be with the government…not with the artists).”

Diljit Promotes Unity Among Independent Artists

During his Indore concert, Diljit spoke about the importance of unity in the independent music scene. He remarked, “Yeh independent music ka time shuru hai. Musibate toh ayengi. Jab koi revolution aata hai toh musibat aati hai. Hum apna kam karte jayenge (The time for independent music has started. Problems will arise. When there is a revolution, problems will arise. We will keep working).”

Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati India Tour kicked off on October 26 in New Delhi and will conclude on December 29 in Guwahati. Most recently, he performed in Mumbai on December 19. Meanwhile, AP Dhillon’s India tour has also garnered attention, adding momentum to the country's rising wave of independent music.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh REACTS to advisory for Mumbai concert, recites Sagar Manthan’s story: “People will bother and interrupt, but never let that disturb you”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.