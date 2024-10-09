Bollywood actor and the host of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 18, Salman Khan, has been approached by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to help prevent the use of animals in the show. This comes after a controversy surrounding the presence of a donkey in the Bigg Boss house, which sparked public outcry and raised ethical concerns about the treatment of animals on the set.

PETA India issued an open letter to Khan, addressing the situation and requesting him to urge the show’s producers to avoid using animals as props. The letter, titled "Urgent Request to Keep Animals Out of Bigg Boss," stated that there have been numerous complaints from concerned viewers over the confinement of the donkey.

PETA’s Letter: Concerns for Animal Welfare

The letter expresses deep concern for the wellbeing of the donkey in the Bigg Boss house, stating, “We are being inundated with complaints by members of the public who are deeply distressed over the keeping of a donkey in the Bigg Boss house. Their concerns are valid and must not be ignored.” The organization stresses that this isn’t just an issue of public discomfort but also a matter of animal welfare.

“As one of India's most influential stars and the host of Bigg Boss, you have the power to set a compassionate example,” PETA urged Khan. “We respectfully ask that you use this influence to urge the show’s producers to avoid using animals as props for entertainment.”

The Ethical Argument: Stress and Confusion on Set

PETA’s statement goes on to describe the stress animals experience in an environment as chaotic as a TV set. "As prey animals, donkeys are naturally nervous. They, and other animals, would find the lights, sounds, and clamor that is standard on all show sets confusing and frightening. That a show set is no place for an animal is obvious to viewers who are saddened to see the donkey kept in a small, confined space standing in waste," the letter read.

The letter also highlights the natural social behaviors of donkeys, comparing their need for a herd to human family structures, further emphasizing that animals should not be used for mere entertainment purposes in such confined and unnatural settings.

Advocate Sadavarte and the Donkey's Future

The donkey, reportedly brought into the house by Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, is said to be part of research regarding donkey milk. However, PETA clarifies that donkeys only produce milk for their foals, rendering the animal’s presence even more unnecessary. The organization has requested Advocate Sadavarte to surrender the donkey to PETA India, ensuring that it could live in a sanctuary among other rescued donkeys.

"We also urge you to encourage Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, who has reportedly brought Max into the house, to surrender the donkey to PETA India to rehome in a sanctuary with other rescued donkeys," PETA said. They believe that such an action would also enhance Sadavarte’s image among viewers.

The letter concludes by asking Khan to take a firm stance in favor of animal rights. "Please take the steps suggested in this letter to show that Bigg Boss recognizes animals deserve our compassion and respect.”

