The comedy flick No Entry, featuring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan, left audiences in splits with its impeccable comic timing. For years, fans have eagerly awaited news of a sequel, and recent reports suggest that director Anees Bazmee is gearing up for a fresh take. Now, producer Boney Kapoor has confirmed that actors Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh will headline the project. This casting revelation has sparked high expectations among fans, who are eager to see how the new ensemble will bring their flair to the beloved franchise.

EXCLUSIVE: Boney Kapoor confirms Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor as cast of No Entry 2 along with 10 actresses: “This script is funnier than the first one”

Adding to the excitement, producer Boney Kapoor disclosed that the actors will be romancing not one, not two, but ten heroines in the film. They plan to kick off the movie by the end of the year. During the promotions of Maidaan, Boney Kapoor told Bollywood Hungama, “All the names said are true. They are the ones playing the part [in the film]. Let’s hope things work out well and it is as interesting and fun as No Entry 1. The script is absolutely fabulous. All I can say is this script is funnier than the first one.”

He added, “The actresses will be new. Since the entire star cast has changed, this film would have 10 actresses. Actresses aren’t finalised yet.” Boney said that the actors and the director Anees Bazmee are finalised for the project. Meanwhile, casting for actresses is underway.

With the stage set for a fresh interpretation of the much-loved comedy, anticipation is running high for No Entry 2. Released in 2005, the original film is a comedy of errors that revolves around the characters of Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan and Anil Kapoor’s escapades and the chaos that ensues when their lives intersect.

Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn. Based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, the film will release on Eid 2024.

