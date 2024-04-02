Actor Anil Kapoor's portrayal of the invisible superhero in Mr. India has etched itself into the iconic characters of Indian cinema history. The film stands tall as one of the actor's most successful ventures, cherished by fans even decades after its release. Produced by Boney Kapoor, the movie became synonymous with blockbuster success. Its popularity has sparked fervent anticipation for a sequel, for decades. Rumours have swirled for some time regarding potential sequels to the beloved classic. However, Boney Kapoor says that the idea of Mr. India 2 will happen but it is at the pre-mature level.

EXCLUSIVE: Boney Kapoor says Mr India 2 is at pre-mature level: “I was approached by a foreign studio…”

During the promotion of Maidaan, Boney Kapoor told Bollywood Hungama, “It surely will come back. When it has to, it will. Infact, recently, I was approached by a foreign studio/western studio. It could be a combination of Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor and that foreign studio. We could be collaborating. So, things are at a very pre-mature level. I can’t talk much but it will happen. In coming times, it will happen for sure.”

Released in 1987, Mr. India captured the imagination of audiences with its unique blend of science fiction, comedy, and heartwarming drama. Directed by Shekhar Kapur and produced by Boney Kapoor, the story revolves around Arun Verma, portrayed by Anil, a kind-hearted and eccentric man who discovers a device capable of rendering him invisible. With his newfound power, he embarks on a journey to fight against injustice and protect the innocent.

The film depicts the bond between Arun, Calendar (Satish Kaushik) and the children he cares for, particularly his spirited ward, Seema, played by the late Sridevi. Their relationship adds depth and warmth to the narrative. Of course, no discussion of Mr. India would be complete without mentioning its iconic antagonist, Mogambo, portrayed by the legendary Amrish Puri. Mogambo's menacing presence and infamous catchphrase, "Mogambo khush hua" ("Mogambo is pleased"), have become synonymous with villainy in Indian cinema, cementing his status as one of Bollywood's most memorable villains.

Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn. Based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, the film will release on Eid 2024.

