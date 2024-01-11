It’s been just more than a year since Nora Fatehi made history as the first Bollywood star to perform at the prestigious FIFA World Cup 2022 ceremony. A milestone which was telecasted to more than a billion viewers worldwide. Recalling the same, the actress recently released a mini-documentary, in which she gives viewers an intimate look at the process she endured, to end up on the biggest stage in the world.

Nora Fatehi BREAKS SILENCE on holding Indian flag upside down at FIFA 2022 in a mini-documentary, watch

The documentary also goes on to shed light on the controversy that was stirred up when fated winds flipped over the Indian flag while she held it, for barely 2 seconds. The actress opens up for the first time reflecting on her thoughts on the incident. She pointed out that it was irresponsible how the media chose to highlight an unintentional incident while overlooking the bigger achievement and thought behind representing the country to a global audience.

A scene in the documentary in which Nora listens to a voicemail sent by a local Indian Qatari fan who attended Fatehi’s performance left the actress feeling emotional. His words “Thank you for making us so proud. Thank you for choosing Bollywood” could be felt by many.

Expressing her concern for the controversy and love for the country, she says, “I’m not Nora Fatehi from Westview Centennial Secondary School anymore, neither am I Nora who goes to Morocco every summer with her family. I am Nora Fatehi and like that’s a new person. And that person was born in India!”. She goes on to say, “I am there (on a global stage) today because of this country and the people!”

After the release, President of FIFA, Infantino Gianni also endorsed support and solidarity for Nora Fatehi’s documentary, congratulating her for all the efforts while underscoring the significance of her presence on a global sports stage. Also, a lot of fans and love from the audience pushed her to focus only on her goal.

