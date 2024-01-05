Post their wedding in Rajasthan, the couple is all set to host two wedding receptions for their near and dear ones.

The Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare wedding has been one of the most talked about weddings in B-town currently. After registering their marriage in suburban Mumbai, the couple is expected to take off to Rajasthan to host a lavish wedding as per Indian traditions and followed by that, they will also be holding two receptions. We hear that considering the amazing camaraderie Aamir Khan shares with his colleagues, a host of celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will be invited for the wedding.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and others to be invited by Aamir Khan for the grand reception of daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare

Among the names of biggies in the guestlists, it is being said that Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani, Ashutosh Gowarikar and co-star Juhi Chawla, among others are being invited. As per a news report in India Today, the said reception will be held on January 13 at BKC Jio Centre, after their destination wedding in Udaipur on January 8. It has also been learnt that the Ambani family and a few celebrities from South film industry are also a part of the invitee’s list.

Speaking of the Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare wedding, the couple exchanged vows and registered their marriage at a private ceremony in Taj Lands End, Mumbai. Ira is the daughter of Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Reena Dutta and the actor, and the estranged couple also has a son Junaid Khan, who is gearing up for his acting debut. Ira is a social activist who champions for mental health whereas Nupur Shikhare is a fitness coach who also works with Bollywood celebrities. Apart from these two kids, Aamir Khan also has a son named Azad with former wife Kiran Rao via surrogacy. The duo were also an integral part of this wedding and are expected to join the celebrations in Rajasthan too.

