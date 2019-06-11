Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 11.06.2019 | 12:28 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bharat Super 30 De De Pyaar De India’s Most Wanted Kabir Singh Student Of The Year 2
follow us on

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira to direct Sharmaji Ki Beti

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap is a living embodiment of women empowerment, resilience, sincerity and determination. She is a cancer survivor but that has not stopped her for attaining her goals and being a living inspiration to everyone at large. Up next, she is going to direct a movie called Sharmaji Ki Beti which has two female leads.

Kashyap has not yet finalised on the cast, although there were rumours that Madhuri Dixit has been roped in. Tahira said that lot of names have come up but none is finalised yet. She said a formal announcement will be made soon.

The movie will talk about urban conflicts and issues plaguing the life of women. It is a slice of life film. And no, Ayushmann is NOT a part of this project until now. Tahira said there is no scope for him in the film and moreover, he is busy with his movies and has no dates.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana talks about why Article 15 is different than his other upcoming projects

Tags : , , ,

Recommended for you

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Toss between Vicky…

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15 to…

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann…

Bala Plagiarism Row: Ayushmann Khurrana and…

Karan Johar takes the blame for Kalank’s…

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala in trouble again…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification