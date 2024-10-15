Film producer and entrepreneur Ankur Garg, co-founder of the successful film production company Luv Films, was bestowed with the prestigious Spanish Knighthood honor – la Cruz de la Orden del Mérito Civil on October 8, recognizing his contributions to cultural exchange between India and Spain. The award acknowledges his work on the film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor and directed by Luv Ranjan, which was extensively shot in iconic Spanish locations such as Barcelona, Mallorca, Cala Deia, and Calas Almunia amongst few others, boosting Spain’s tourism through its vibrant depiction.

Ankur Garg awarded Spanish Knighthood for promoting Spain through Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

The Spanish Knighthood la Cruz de la Orden del Mérito Civil is a distinct Spanish order that recognizes both Spanish and foreign citizens for civic virtue and extraordinary services to Spain.

Acknowledging this honor, Ankur says, “I am deeply honored to receive the prestigious La Cruz de la Orden del Mérito Civil from Spain. My sincere thanks to Ambassador H.E. Juan Antonio March Pujol, Consul General Jorge de Lucas Cadenas, and Fernando Heredia for this recognition. Collaborating with everyone in Spain on ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar,’ directed by my dynamic and talented partner Luv Ranjan, was an amazing experience enhanced by their support. I remain committed to fostering cultural dialogue between our nations. Thank you to all who have been part of this journey.”

This award was presented by the Spanish Ambassador to India H.E. Juan Antonio March Pujol to Garg during a grand ceremony in celebration of the National Day of Spain.

H.E. Juan Antonio March Pujol, Spanish Ambassador to India, adds, “I am delighted to have presented the Order of Civil Merit to Ankur Garg. His work as a producer at the helm of the film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has brought Spain closer to the Indian public. Tens of millions of Indians know a little more about our country thanks to his commendable efforts to shoot his film in Spain, even with all the difficulties imposed by Covid. His success is proof of the enormous potential for collaboration between Spain and India.”

