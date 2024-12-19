comscore
Bombay HC rejects hotel associations’ appeal, reaffirms Novex NOC compulsory for playing music at events

This verdict upholds the original judgment passed by Justice R.I. Chagla in favor of Novex in November.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

In a landmark decision, the Bombay High Court has rejected the hotel associations' appeal on December 12,2024, reaffirming that a NOVEX NOC is compulsory for playing music at events.

This verdict upholds the original judgment passed by Justice R.I. Chagla in favor of Novex in November, dealing a significant setback to hotel associations. The earlier judgement was reported by Bollywood Hungama last month.

The key implications of this ruling include Novex's authority to issue licenses for all event categories, ensuring fair compensation for music rights holders. Its right to seek relief against venues that repeatedly infringe on their rights, protecting music creators and owners.

This decision is consistent with the Bombay High Court's earlier ruling, recognizing Novex as a copyright owner. Consequently, Novex can issue music licenses without being registered as a copyright society.

Event organizers and venues must now obtain a NOVEX NOC to play copyrighted music legally, lest they face significant legal repercussions.

