Salman Khan is not only recognized for his contributions to cinema but also his philanthropic endeavors and passion for painting. Artfi’s innovative approach to art collecting will make Khan’s art accessible not only to his fans but also to art enthusiasts around the world through fractional ownership. This move marks a significant milestone in Khan’s artistic journey.

Salman Khan teams up with art company Artfi to offer fractional ownership of his paintings

For the first time, Salman Khan's paintings, including the renowned diptych titled "Unity 1" and “Unity 2” will be available for everyone to own one share in a decision that mirrors the warmth and inclusivity he embodies in his everyday life as well as in the roles he plays in films. The Unity series serves as a poignant reflection of the diversity, love, and respect that characterize Indian society. Artfi will fractionalize "Unity 1" and “Unity 2” into 10,000 fractions, allowing everyone to participate in its ownership through fractionalized ownership.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan said, "I'm delighted to be associated with Artfi on this initiative to make my paintings accessible and I'm pleased to see that through this my art will be shared with people around the world."

Artfi has consigned a total value of $25 million in artworks from renowned artists V. S. Gaitonde, Ram Kumar, and Sacha Jafri. Both Gaitonde and Kumar are considered prominent Indian artists whose contributions to the art world are notable. Meanwhile, Jafri is ranked among the top five best-selling living artists globally and is the Guinness World Record holder for creating the largest art canvas in the world.

The artworks by these artists represent the caliber of offerings available through Artfi and will be fractionalized, allowing a wider audience to participate in the purchase of fractional ownership. This initiative aims to make art ownership more accessible and inclusive, enabling art enthusiasts to engage with prestigious artworks like never before.

Moreover, Artfi commits to transparently handle any future transactions involving the painting, ensuring that all shareholders have a voice in decisions related to its sale. Proceeds from any future sales will be distributed equitably among the shareholders, further enhancing the value proposition of fractional ownership in high-appreciating art pieces.

This collaboration between Salman Khan and Artfi represents a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts to engage with his work on a deeper level. By harnessing the power of blockchain technology and the popularity of Salman Khan's artistry, Artfi continues to revolutionize the art market, making it more inclusive and accessible to all.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.