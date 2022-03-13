MX Studios recently released their 6-part series Wanderlust featuring Indian Television’s most loved couple - Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, where they succumb to the ‘Yes’ theory in life. The show captures the madly in love duo experiencing the culture of Abu Dhabi in a unique way - be it hitting the beach, enjoying the luxuries of life, experimenting with adrenaline-pumping activities and overall - satiating their wanderlust.

EXCLUSIVE: Abhinav Shukla reveals his most memorable experience with Rubina Dilaik on Wanderlust

Each episode of the show offers a variety of memorable experiences that Rubina and Abhinav undertake in the picturesque Abu Dhabi. From trying different cuisines to exploring hidden gems in this beautiful city and finding that picture-perfect moment to chronicle their day, the couple is seen living their best life.

Talking about his experience in Wanderlust, Abhinav Shukla got into an exclusive with Bollywood Hungama.

You and Rubina are adventure freaks, and you both often travel a lot together. So what does travel mean to you both?

Firstly, travelling for me is a realization that I am a lucky one he has that I can travel a lot of people, are either they don't have the means to travel, or they don't have the resources to travel or they're too busy with their work, they cannot travel. I am not that so unfortunate. Secondly, travelling is is is like she said, learning for me as well. I like to see the local culture, how people live, what they eat, what they do, what are their traditions, why, why they eat certain stuff by they have certain traditions. It's a big, you know, it's like, I feel the nostalgia through them. So travelling for me has always been like a raw, you have to meet the locals. You have to sit with them. And I just recently finished a road trip. So I had the best of all worlds. I had roti at a Dhaba I stayed in a good hotel five-star hotel. It's the best of both worlds.

How was the experience of travelling during the Wanderlust for you?

So, Abu Dhabi luckily, when we went is one of the best weather to be there. The setup was amazing in terms of the itinerary, the activities which we were going to do, they were all spread out like some had an adventure, some had fun like we were into we've been shooting a rifle. Some had a cultural experience. Like we did an Emirati wedding where both I and she dressed up in the local costume. So, we animalistic experiences, we had everything a fun adventure, you know, food, culture, you know, the amalgamation of everything into one. And we didn't feel like we were working, we were just enjoying.

What do you think how essential it is for couples to travel together? Does it help them to know each other better?

I think both kinds of travel are important, you have to travel with your partner, you make the memories which you make together, will bind you together. It's also important to travel solo because that's the time when you do what only you want to do. So, I think both kinds of travel are very important. I balanced both very nicely. There are a lot of times when, when I'm doing some stuff, which she might not be interested in. Or even if she does, she might not find it too exciting, for example, rock climbing. So I would prefer doing it so or when someone that, like my brother, but if I'm travelling to countries, I am definitely doing it with her and yeah, if I'm going to the beaches, I'll go with her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09)

During the show, what was that one thing you explored in Rubina?

So, I thought it would be very slick. So we went wanted a shooting range to fire, you know, sniper rifle. I thought she'd be very scared when she hears that sound and the thrust of that. I thought she won't agree to do it but she was up for it. She did it very well and the instructor said you hit the target in a nice grouping. So I was like, wow. So, what I thought was a perception that she might not be up for it as she doesn't like the idea of guns. But she did it and for me, it was like, Wow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09)

What was your most memorable experience during Wanderlust?

I think we did that Emirati wedding in which we were dressed like the local, okay, like the groom and the bride. And we were, we are a very close experience of how it would be locationally You know, getting married and in that style, so that was memorable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09)



