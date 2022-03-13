MX Studios recently released their 6-part series Wanderlust featuring Indian Television’s most loved couple - Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, where they succumb to the ‘Yes’ theory in life. The show captures the madly in love duo experiencing the culture of Abu Dhabi in a unique way - be it hitting the beach, enjoying the luxuries of life, experimenting with adrenaline-pumping activities and overall - satiating their wanderlust.

EXCLUSIVE: Rubina Dilaik reveals a thrilling experience on Wanderlust; says ” I cried and yelled out of fear”

Each episode of the show offers a variety of memorable experiences that Rubina and Abhinav undertake in the picturesque Abu Dhabi. From trying different cuisines to exploring hidden gems in this beautiful city and finding that picture-perfect moment to chronicle their day, the couple is seen living their best life.

Talking about her experience in Wanderlust, Rubina Dilaik got into an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama.

You and Abhinav are adventure freaks, and you both often travel a lot together. So what does travel mean to you both?

For me, it means learning. Learning in n every sense in totality in a holistic way. Learn learning new things, diving into new experiences, learning the culture, the cuisine, topography, so many new things. I think, not with any disrespect to any educational system or anything, but I would highly recommend that travelling is something that adds so much value to your life. And that has a lot to do with the learning and the education that you gain first-hand in many practical ways.

How was the experience of travelling during the Wanderlust for you?

For us, this particular wanderlust was more about exploring our own cells in a completely new environment because after COVID, there have been no or fewer opportunities for travel. Secondly, travelling in such times, or maybe in, under such particular circumstances is more of, it's a gratifying feeling because Touchwood by the grace of God, we got the support community to see in a very different light and with very different experience. So there was a lot that you will see, the trailer is just a glimpse of it will just amazing, yes, and it's just a glimpse of it. And the kind of fun we had the kind of experiences we had, is absolutely raw and pure in these episodes.

What do you think how essential it is for couples to travel together? Does it help to know each other better?

Yes. It's a very good question. Actually. I think if you want to grow as a couple, apart from what you do on your normal, regular basis, or the level of understanding or the patience level, or working together, or different aspects in a relationship that you exercise and practice on day to day basis, travelling is one of the most important things that you should do together. I think it's a must in a relationship while travelling you get to see a very different side of a person, I would say the child and of course, they just so important to be in touch with that child. Also, you get to see different abilities in your partner, the organization's ability, the ability to understand and adapt in a new environment in a new place with a new language, with new culture with strangers all around. So you get to know a lot about a person. And that also translates into deepening the relationships. So I think it's very important to travel with your partner.

During Wanderlust, what was that one thing you saw and explored in Abhinav?

One thing that I've known, of course, I've known he is sometimes punctual and disciplined, as well. But in respect to this particular show, I observed that he's punctual and he has a certain set of discipline that he follows. And it is important, at least when you are in a different, you know, a strange country out you have scheduled with you that discipline is so important that being on time is so important, because you will miss out the other things and you know, the ripple effect goes on. And I appreciated that.

What was your memorable experience in Wanderlust?

I think we did that Emirati wedding in which we were dressed like the local, okay, like the groom and the bride. And we had a very close experience of how it would be locationally You know, getting married and in that style, so that was memorable.

What was the weirdest thing that happened to you during this trip?

There was nothing but I can extreme thrills the desert mountain trails. So there was a water sports activity that we both did. So, there was a nice floating sofa, they attach that to a speedboat. Oh My God, I held to it for my dear life and I cried and yelled out of fear but there was so much of adrenaline rush that goes on and just put all you from one column. But the one thing that I've observed for myself was when I am extremely fearful or extremely angry, I just laugh a lot.

